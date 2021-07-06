बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
महबूबा मुफ्ती पर अंसारी ने साधा निशाना: अगर राज्य के लिए भीख मांगना जायज है तो आवास के लिए क्यों नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Tue, 06 Jul 2021 02:11 PM IST

सार

इमरान अंसारी ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा कि राज्य के लिए भीख मांगना उतनी समस्या नहीं है, जितना कि आवास के लिए भीख मांगना। सभी दलों के नेताओं को आवास खाली करने के लिए कहा गया है। 
महबूबा मुफ्ती, इमरान रजा अंसारी
महबूबा मुफ्ती, इमरान रजा अंसारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पीपुल्स कांफ्रेंस के वरिष्ठ नेता इमरान रजा अंसारी ने एक ट्वीट में पीडीपी की अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती को उनके नेताओं के सरकारी आवास वापस लिए जाने को लेकर उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा को लिखे गए एक पत्र को लेकर आड़े हाथों लिया। 
महबूबा मुफ्ती ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि केंद्र सरकार चाहती है कि सभी स्टेटहुड की बहाली के लिए भीख मांगें। इमरान ने कहा कि स्टेटहुड के लिए भीख मांगना कोई समस्या नहीं जितना सरकारी आवास के लिए भीख मांगना है।




यह भी पढ़ें- परिसीमन आयोग को महबूबा मुफ्ती का पत्र: लोगों की पीड़ा और राजनीतिक गतिविधि का हवाला देते हुए बैठक से किया किनारा

 

