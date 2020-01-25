उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने कहा- केवल मतदान न करें चुनावी प्रक्रिया के भागीदार भी बनें

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu: People think why should they participate in elections, but I urge you all to not only vote but also to contest in elections. If you will not participate in the process then how will you be able to bring the change that you want to see. pic.twitter.com/5wJTZWQORB— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020
आर्मी वाइस चीफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसके सैनी, उत्तरी सेना के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह और एडजुटेंट जनरल लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अरविंद दत्ता को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किया जाएगा।
25 जनवरी 2020