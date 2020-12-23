जम्मू-कश्मीरः गांदरबल में सुरक्षाबलों पर आतंकियों ने किया ग्रेनेड हमला, तीन जवान घायल

Jammu and Kashmir: Three security personnel injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Duderhama in Ganderbal; all injured personnel shifted to hospital pic.twitter.com/VWQnq8lVGE— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today: Khalil Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir https://t.co/TiMFuPHWpA pic.twitter.com/bOUw4XFNXs— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020
