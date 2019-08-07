शहर चुनें

कश्मीरः सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर राज्यपाल का बड़ा बयान, बोले- स्थिति संतोषजनक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 04:09 PM IST
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजभवन में मंगलवार बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई। इसी को लेकर राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने बताया कि बैठक में जम्मू-कश्मीर से संबंधित संसद में हुए घटनाक्रम के बाद राज्य में मौजूदा सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि घाटी में संबंधित जिलों के उपायुक्तों को अपने कर्मचारियों को अलग-अलग इलाकों में जाने और लोगों की आवश्यकताओं का जायजा लेने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने आम जनता की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अपनी बात को फिर से दोहराया है। साथ ही कहा कि राज्य में समग्र स्थिति संतोषजनक है। लोग अपने दैनिक कार्यों के लिए घर से निकले हैं। बाजार में लोगों की आवाजाही शुरू हुई है। साथ ही अस्पतालों में आपातकालीन सेवाएं संतोषजनक रूप से चल रही हैं, बिजली और पानी की आपूर्ति भी हो रही है।
governor satya pal malik security law and order law and order in jammu and kashmir security in jammu and kashmir
विज्ञापन
