कश्मीरः सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर राज्यपाल का बड़ा बयान, बोले- स्थिति संतोषजनक

#JammuKashmir Raj Bhavan: Governor was informed that overall situation in the state remained satisfactory in all manners. People were seen in markets buying their daily provisions, emergency services in hospitals are functioning, electricity & water supply running satisfactorily https://t.co/a2OxOXrSrm— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त होने के बाद 62 साल बाद पंजाब से आए सफाई कर्मचारियों को अधिकार मिला है। 1957 में पंजाब से सफाई कर्मचारियों को जम्मू कश्मीर लाया गया था। इस दौरान इनकी तैनाती अलग-अलग नगर निगम में हुई थी।
7 अगस्त 2019