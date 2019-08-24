अरुण जेटली को यादकर भावुक हुए राज्यपाल मलिक, बोले- राजनीति में उनके जैसे लोग कम ही होते हैं

J&K Governor SP Malik on #ArunJaitley: It's a big loss for BJP,country & for me personally.He was a very talented person, brilliant people like him are rarely seen in politics. I pray to the almighty to give peace to his soul & give strength to his family at this moment of grief. pic.twitter.com/8gXl9EdB2W— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019
राहुल गांधी के जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे को लेकर राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब उनकी यहां कोई जरूरत नहीं है।
24 अगस्त 2019