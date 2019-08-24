शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   former finance minister arun jaitley passes away, JK Governor SP Malik express grief

अरुण जेटली को यादकर भावुक हुए राज्यपाल मलिक, बोले- राजनीति में उनके जैसे लोग कम ही होते हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 05:26 PM IST
सत्यपाल मलिक
सत्यपाल मलिक
ख़बर सुनें
अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर मिलते ही पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। सियासी गलियारों से लेकर आम लोग उनसे जुड़ी बातों और किस्सों को यादकर भावविभोर हो गए। वहीं, जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि अरुण जेटली का निधन देश के साथ ही व्यक्तिगत रूप से मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह बहुत प्रतिभाशाली व्यक्ति थे, उनके जैसे प्रतिभाशाली लोग राजनीति में बहुत कम देखे जाते हैं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और दुःख के इस क्षण में उनके परिवार को शक्ति प्रदान करे।
विज्ञापन



 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

किस बीमारी के चलते अरुण जेटली AIIMS में हुए थे भर्ती, बाहरी लोगों से बना ली थी दूरी

24 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

अरुण जेटली के बंगले पर ही हुई थी वीरेंद्र सहवाग की शादी, खुद संभाली थी सारी जिम्मेदारी

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली और वीरेंद्र सहवाग
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
वीरेंद्र सहवाग की शादी
वीरेंद्र सहवाग और अरुण जेटली
Cricket News

अरुण जेटली के बंगले पर ही हुई थी वीरेंद्र सहवाग की शादी, खुद संभाली थी सारी जिम्मेदारी

24 अगस्त 2019

Teacher Emotional Vidai students and villagers crying After transfer from uttarkashi
Dehradun

नहीं देखी होगी किसी शिक्षक की ऐसी विदाई, बच्चों के साथ पूरा गांव भी रोया, दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन हो गया है
India News

LIVE UPDATE: अरुण जेटली का निधन, अमित शाह भी पहुंचे श्रद्धांजलि देने, रविवार को अंतिम संस्कार

24 अगस्त 2019

आर अश्विन और विराट कोहली
Blog

वन-डे और T-20 के बाद क्या अब खतरे में है आर अश्विन का टेस्ट करियर?

24 अगस्त 2019

android 10 top features
Tech Diary

Android 10 के 7 कमाल के फीचर्स, स्क्रीन रिकॉर्डिंग से लेकर डेस्कटॉप मोड तक

24 अगस्त 2019

संतान के उज्ज्वल भविष्य व लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन - 24 अगस्त
Astrology Services

संतान के उज्ज्वल भविष्य व लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन - 24 अगस्त
विज्ञापन
arun jaitley jammu kashmir connection jaitley jammu kashmir connection arun jaitley jammu kashmir arun jaitley narendra modi aiims former finance minister arun jaitley dead news is true bjp arun jaitley death अरुण जेटली अरुण जेटली का निधन arun jaitley latest arun jaitley dead news bjp leader modi government prolonged illness doctors team medical bulletin
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जेटली के दिये इस मंत्र के बाद ही प्रधानमंत्री पद पर पहुंचे थे मोदी, दोनों के बीच थे गहरे रिश्ते

24 अगस्त 2019

arun jaitley passes away in aiims he was very close to modi before shah interesting facts
Delhi NCR

अरुण जेटलीः अमित शाह से बहुत पहले नरेंद्र मोदी के खासमखास थे जेटली, 10 दिलचस्प किस्से

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक, कैसे प्रधानमंत्री के चहेते बने जेटली? 13 बातें

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

अरुण जेटली के निधन से राजनीतिक गलियारों में पसरा मातम, नेताओं ने जताया दुख

24 अगस्त 2019

kbc 11
Television

1200 बच्चों की मसीहा सिंधु ताई से मिलिए, श्मशान में गुजारी रातें, KBC में अमिताभ ने छुए पैर

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को मिली आजादी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

देह व्यापार के धंधे से आजाद करवाई गई किशोरी, पढ़ने की है ख्वाहिश

24 अगस्त 2019

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

पंजाब के बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए ट्वीट करने पर ट्रोल हुए कपिल, बोले-महाराष्ट्र क्यों भूल गए?

24 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इस्राइल ने इराक में किया एयर स्ट्राइक, हथियार डिपो पर बरसाए बम

24 अगस्त 2019

Mahhi Vij
Television

मां बनते ही ट्रोल हुईं एक्ट्रेस माही विज ने ट्रोलर्स को दिया मुहतोड़ जवाब, बोलीं- वो सभी इडियट्स...

24 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-शी जिनपिंग
World

ट्रेड वॉर: चीन ने 75 अरब डॉलर के अमेरिकी उत्पादों पर बढ़ाया शुल्क

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

राहुल गांधी के कश्मीर दौरे पर राज्यपाल मलिक का तंज, कहा- झूठ को दोहराना अच्छा नहीं

राहुल गांधी के जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे को लेकर राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब उनकी यहां कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से वापस भेजे गए राहुल गांधी सहित सभी विपक्षी नेता, एयरपोर्ट पर जमकर हुआ हंगामा, देखिए तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सैन्य बटालियन में कैंटीन चलाने वाले दो युवकों का निकला पाक कनेक्शन, गिरफ्तार

24 अगस्त 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश
Jammu

एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैशः वायुसेना के पांच अधिकारियों को पाया गया दोषी

23 अगस्त 2019

सीआरपीएफ
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीआरपीएफ कमांडेंट ने की आत्महत्या, प्रारंभिक जांच में वैवाहिक समस्याओं का निकला मामला

24 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद
Jammu

कश्मीर दौरै से पहले आजाद का सरकार पर हमला...सब ठीक है तो नेताओं को नजरबंद क्यों किया जाता है

24 अगस्त 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कश्मीर: उमर और महबूबा की अभी नहीं होगी रिहाई, रहेंगे नजरबंद, ऐसे तय की जाएगी तारीख

23 अगस्त 2019

mufti mohammed sayeed daughter rubaiya kidnapping case, JKLF chief yasin malik
Jammu

पूर्व गृह मंत्री मुफ्ती की बेटी के अपहरण मामले में यासीन मलिक की होगी 11 सितंबर को कोर्ट में पेशी

22 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगातार सीमा पर पाकिस्तान कर रहा गोलाबारी, 10 दिन में तीन जवान शहीद

24 अगस्त 2019

शहीद जवान राजीव थापा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बौखलाए पड़ोसी की ना'पाक' हरकत, नौशेरा सेक्टर में संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

23 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

जब संसद में कानून और फाइनेंस वाला भाषण छोड़ गंभीर अरुण जेटली करने लगे शायरी

भले ही पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अरुण जेटली हमारे बीच नहीं रहे, लेकिन उनकी यादें हमेशा दिलों में जिंदा रहेगी। बेहद गंभीर स्वभाव के जेटली को शेरो-शायरी का बहुत शौक था।

24 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:08

जेटली को पसंद थी 'पड़ोसन', याद था उसका हर एक डायलॉग

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 3:22

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने लिए जीएसटी, नोटबंदी समेत कई ऐतिहासिक फैसले

24 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:21

सऊदी अरब के कानून आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा सख्त

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली 1:49

सिर्फ राजनेता ही नहीं बल्कि सफल वकील भी थे अरुण जेटली

24 अगस्त 2019

Related

ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अब उठी एसआरओ 492 को खत्म करने की मांग, जानिए इसके बारे में कुछ विशेष बातें

23 अगस्त 2019

सैयद अली शाह गिलानी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में इंटरनेट बंद होने पर भी गिलानी ने किए कई ट्वीट, बीएसएनएल के दो अधिकारी सस्पेंड

19 अगस्त 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

जम्मूः टाडा कोर्ट में पेश होगा यासीन मलिक, रुबिया सईद अपहरण और वायुसेना कर्मियों की हत्या का मामला

23 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

नए कश्मीर में अलगाववादियों को तवज्जो नहीं, लोग घाटी में विरोधी पोस्टरों पर नहीं दे रहे हैं ध्यान

22 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व आईएएस शाह फैसल
Jammu

पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी शाह फैसल की याचिका पर तीन सितंबर को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई

23 अगस्त 2019

शहीद जवान रवि रंजन कुमार सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद, चार घायल

20 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited