अरुण जेटली को यादकर भावुक हुए राज्यपाल मलिक, बोले- राजनीति में उनके जैसे लोग कम ही होते हैं

अरुण जेटली के निधन की खबर मिलते ही पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। सियासी गलियारों से लेकर आम लोग उनसे जुड़ी बातों और किस्सों को यादकर भावविभोर हो गए। वहीं, जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि अरुण जेटली का निधन देश के साथ ही व्यक्तिगत रूप से मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह बहुत प्रतिभाशाली व्यक्ति थे, उनके जैसे प्रतिभाशाली लोग राजनीति में बहुत कम देखे जाते हैं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और दुःख के इस क्षण में उनके परिवार को शक्ति प्रदान करे।

J&K Governor SP Malik on #ArunJaitley: It's a big loss for BJP,country & for me personally.He was a very talented person, brilliant people like him are rarely seen in politics. I pray to the almighty to give peace to his soul & give strength to his family at this moment of grief.