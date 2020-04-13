बैसाखी पर गुरुद्वारा पहुंचे कई लोग, प्रमुख बोले- सुनिश्चित कर रहे हैं कि लोग सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखें

Jammu & Kashmir: Few devotees offer prayers at Digiana Gurudwara in Jammu on the occasion of Baisakhi amid #CoronavirusLockdown. "We are ensuring that people maintain social distancing while offering prayers," says Amrik Singh, head of the Gurudwara. pic.twitter.com/qaHjyCacnX
— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020
