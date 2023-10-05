श्रीनगर: फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी का किया विरोध, कहा- लंबे समय से सरकार की आंख में खटक रहे थे

नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध किया है। सांसद अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि उन्हें लगता है सरकार ने ईडी द्वारा उनकी गिरफ्तारी असल में दोबारा चुनाव आने से पहले अपनी ताकत दिखाने के लिए करवाई है। वह लंबे समय से भाजपा सरकार की आंखों में खटक रहे थे।

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "He has been in the eye of the government for a long time...I think today his arrest by ED is actually to show their power before the election comes again. I totally… pic.twitter.com/n3EnZyfWxB