Ladakh Election: फारूक अब्दुल्ला बोले- जीत की पूरी उम्मीद, महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भी लद्दाख चुनाव पर दी प्रतिक्रिया

नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने लद्दाख पहाड़ी स्वायत्त विकास परिषद (एलएएचडीसी) कारगिल के चुनाव में जीत की उम्मीद जताई है। फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि उनकी पार्टी को जीत की पूरी उम्मीद है, लेकिन कुछ और कहने से पहले हमें सभी नतीजों का इंतजार कर लेना चाहिए। वहीं, पीडीपी प्रमुख महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भी कारगिल चुनाव पर प्रतिक्रिया दी। उन्होंने कहा कि नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस और कांग्रेस जैसी धर्मनिरपेक्ष पार्टियों को कारगिल में अपनी जीत दर्ज करते देखकर खुशी हो रही है। 2019 के बाद यह पहला चुनाव है और लद्दाख के लोगों ने खुलकर अपना मत जाहिर किया है।
#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says "We have a lot of expectations, but let us wait for the results (National Conference's victory in the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Election)...
On the Israel-Palestine conflict, he says… pic.twitter.com/tFNX2dtGZH — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
Heartening to see secular parties like NC & Congress register their victory in Kargil. Its the first election post 2019 & people of Ladakh have spoken.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 8, 2023
