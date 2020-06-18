शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीरः अवंतीपोरा में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू, सुरक्षाबल दे रहे हैं माकूल जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 02:54 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर, एनकाउंटर
जम्मू कश्मीर, एनकाउंटर - फोटो : SELF

अवंतीपोरा में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मुठभेड़ अवंतीपोरा के पंपोर इलाके के मीज में हो रही है। सुरक्षाबल माकूल जवाब दे रहे हैं।  पाकिस्तान अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन कर आतंकियों को घुसपैठ कराने की नापाक कोशिशें कर रहा है। इसी क्रम में बांदीपोरा जिले के कोनन गांव में सुरक्षाबलों ने तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया। इलाके में आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना है। इसी को देखते हुए सुरक्षाबलों की संयुक्त टीम ने यह अभियान शुरू किया था। 
jammu kashmir news encounter awantipora encounter

