J&K: शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेरा, एनकाउंटर जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 07:22 PM IST
encounter between security forces and militants in jammu and kashmir's shopian
सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेरा - फोटो : ani
दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां जिले में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच एनकाउंटर जारी है। सुरक्षाबलों को इलाके में आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना मिली थी। जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने आतंकियों को घेर लिया। 





शोपियां के डेरू इलाके के चेगंड में छिपे आतंकियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी है। सुरक्षाबलों ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आतंकियों को फायरिंग का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जा रहा है। 
