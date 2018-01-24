#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway at Dairoo's Chaigund in Shopian district of South Kashmir. 44RR, Police and 14 BN of CRPF retaliating. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/FH1cD8hrW9— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा कि कानून-व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए यूपी के लोगों को दी गईं बंदूकें वापस ली जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता कानून-व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।
24 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.