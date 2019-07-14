शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में आया 3.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप, जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 11:02 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार रात भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रियेक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 3.6 मापी गई है। फिलहाल भूकंप के केंद्र का पता नहीं चला है और न ही कहीं से किसी प्रकार के जानमाल के नुकसान की जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
