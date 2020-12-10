शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. 

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीमा पर दिखी ड्रोन, भारतीय सेना ने गोलियां दागकर लौटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 06:59 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : pixabay

ख़बर सुनें
अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर आरएसपुरा सेक्टर में एक बार फिर ड्रोन की हरकत हुई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार ड्रोन कल रात दिखाई दी। इस पर भारतीय सेना ने गालियां चलाईं तो वह वापस हो गई। 
