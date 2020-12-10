जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीमा पर दिखी ड्रोन, भारतीय सेना ने गोलियां दागकर लौटाया

Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it: Border Security Force (BSF)— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020
