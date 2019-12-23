जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले पाक लगातार कर रहा घुसपैठ की कोशिश, मगर हम दे रहे हैं मुंहतोड़ जवाब

Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu & Kashmir Dilbag Singh: A JeM terrorist was arrested from Tral and a LeT terrorist module was busted, yesterday. https://t.co/jnPOPhSwYn— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: Passing out parade of the second batch of J&K police constables at Police Technical Training Institute Vijaypur; Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh present. pic.twitter.com/yMArfZdfmd— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कश्मीर घाटी में विकास के लिए लोग खुद आगे आने लगे हैं।
23 दिसंबर 2019