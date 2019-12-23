शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले पाक लगातार कर रहा घुसपैठ की कोशिश, मगर हम दे रहे हैं मुंहतोड़ जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 02:36 PM IST
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने ली पासिंग आउट परेड की सलामी
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने ली पासिंग आउट परेड की सलामी - फोटो : ANI
पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) जम्मू-कश्मीर दिलबाग सिंह ने विजयपुर में आयोजित पासिंग आउट परेड के दौरान कहा कि नियंत्रण रेखा पर पाकिस्तान द्वारा लगातार घुसपैठ की कोशिशें जारी हैं। जिसे हमारे देश के जवान प्रभावी ढंग से जवाबी कार्रवाई कर मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रहे हैं। सीमा पर स्थिति पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण में है।
उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार को जैश के एक आतंकवादी को त्राल से गिरफ्तार किया गया है वहीं लश्कर आतंकवादी मॉड्यूल का भी भंडाफोड़ किया गया था।



जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस तकनीकी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान विजयपुर में पुलिस कांस्टेबल के दूसरे बैच की पासिंग आउट परेड आयोजित हुई। जिसमे पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह ने सलामी ली।


 
line of control loc indian army jammu kashmir police dgp dilbag singh
