Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   devotee from Gujarat arrives to visit Vaishno Devi Died due to drowning in water tank

जम्मू-कश्मीरः वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे गुजरात के श्रद्धालु की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 01:26 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन करने गुजरात से आए श्रद्धालु की निजी होटल में पानी की टंकी में डूबने से मौत हो गई। शुनिवार को परिवार सहित दर्शन करने आए श्रद्धालु की पहचान तनमय (11) पुत्र पंकज निवासी गुजरात के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।
devotee vaishno devi
