जम्मू कश्मीर: इसे 15-20 साल पहले आना चाहिए था... महिला आरक्षण विधेयक पर बोले गुलाम नबी आजाद

महिला आरक्षण विधेयक पर डेमोक्रेटिक प्रोग्रेसिव आजाद पार्टी के प्रमुख गुलाम नबी आजाद ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि इस विधेयक को 15-20 साल पहले आना चाहिए था। यूपीए सरकार के दौरान जब इस बिल को लाने की कोशिश की गई तो अपने लोग इसके खिलाफ हो गए थे।
#WATCH | On Women's Reservation Bill, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Indeed, it was delayed. It should have come 15-20 years back, in fact, 30 years back. When efforts were made earlier, even during UPA our own party members were against it. So,… pic.twitter.com/XAbdGYzyGE— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2023
