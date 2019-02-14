शहर चुनें

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर आईईडी लगाकर किया हमला, 10 जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 04:07 PM IST
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के काफिले को निशाना बनाते हुए हमला किया। इस हमले में कई जवानों के घायल होने की सूचना है। यह हमला अवंतीपोरा में किया गया है।
सूत्रों की माने तो यह हमला श्रीनगर-जम्मू हाईवे के अवंतीपोरा में गोरीपोरा इलाके में किया गया है। इस हमले में 10 से अधिक लोग घायल हुए हैं।




आईजी सीआरपीएफ रविदीप सिंह के मुताबिक  "काफिले में कई बसें आ रही थीं। आतंकियों ने आईईडी लगाकर हमला किया है। कई जवानों के घायल होने की सूचना है।"

crpf
