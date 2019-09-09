शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   crime news

बिजली गिरने से किसान की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 12:19 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ज्यौड़ियां। पलांवाला क्षेत्र में शनिवार की सुबह दस बजे के करीब खेतों में घास काट रहे एक किसान पर बिजली गिर गई। इसमें उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। किसान की पहचान जगदीश सिंह (44) पुत्र शंकर सिंह निवासी पलांवाला के रूप में हुई है। जगदीश सिंह खेतों में घास काट रहा था और उसकी 10 बजे बिजली गिरने से मौत हो गई थी। जब वह घास लेकर घर वापस नहीं आया तो परिवार वालों ने उसे ढूंढना शुरू कर दिया और उसका शव बाद दोपहर ढाई बजे के करीब खेतों से मिला। रविवार को उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से बचने के लिए दिल्ली वालों ने निकाला तोड़, उठा रहे यह कदम

8 सितंबर 2019

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme of government starting from 9 September 2019
Personal Finance

कल से मोदी सरकार सस्ते में बेचेगी सोना, मोटे मुनाफे के लिए आप भी उठाएं लाभ

8 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
कल्याण सिंह
Lucknow

फिर से भाजपाई बनेंगे पूर्व राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह, नई भूमिका के लिए खुद को कर रहे तैयार

8 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

'चंद्रयान 2' को लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने किया था ट्वीट, अब पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह दिया जवाब

8 सितंबर 2019

anushka sharma
anushka sharma
anushka sharma
नरेंद्र मोदी ने इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन को गले लगाया
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान 2' को लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने किया था ट्वीट, अब पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह दिया जवाब

8 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की रोहतक में रैली
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी बोले- चंद्रयान के सौ सेकेंड ने देश को जगाया और जोड़ दिया, हिंदुस्तान में अब इसरो स्पिरिट

8 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
crime news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चंद्रयान-2
India News

समय के साथ कम होती जा रही है चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क बहाल होने की संभावना

8 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन हसीनाओं को डेट कर चुके हैं अक्षय कुमार, रिश्ते पर यकीन दिलाने के लिए कर लेते थे मंगनी और फिर...

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Modi Rally Rohtak
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: पीएम मोदी ने इसरो पर कही दिल छूने वाली बात, पढ़ें रोहतक रैली की 10 बड़ी बातें

8 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

एक वेटर कैसे बना बॉलीवुड में खिलाड़ियों का खिलाड़ी? बर्थडे पर अक्षय कुमार के 9 अनसुने किस्से

8 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः इस साल भी मुहर्रम पर नहीं निकलेगा कोई जुलूस, जानिए आखिर 1990 से क्यों हो रहा ऐसा

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Akshay, Aamir and Salman Khan
Bollywood

क्या अमिताभ, शाहरुख, आमिर के बॉडीगार्ड को जानते हैं? शेरा के रहते सलमान को कोई छू नहीं सकता

8 सितंबर 2019

86,500 का चालान कटा, लेकिन ड्राइवर ने 70,000 दिए
India News

ओडिशा में कटा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा चालान, एक लाख से कुछ ही कम रह गया जुर्माना

8 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
Meerut

चालान कटा तो बाइक छोड़कर भागा इंस्पेक्टर, हेलमेट को लेकर लोग बना रहे ऐसे बहाने, नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी

8 सितंबर 2019

anushka sharma
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान 2' को लेकर अनुष्का शर्मा ने किया था ट्वीट, अब पीएम मोदी ने इस तरह दिया जवाब

8 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 के ऑर्बिटर ने लैंडर विक्रम का पता लगाया, संपर्क साधने की कोशिश में इसरो

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

jammu kaahmir:164 laws to get cancel after union territory to get formed after article 370 revoked
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख का होगा साझा उच्च न्यायालय, निरस्त हो जाएंगे राज्य के अपने 164 कानून

जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख के लिए एक ही हाईकोर्ट होगा। मौजूदा कानून और सुनवाई भी पहले की तरह ही चलेगी। अब केंद्र के 108 कानून जम्मू कश्मीर लद्दाख में सीधे तौर पर लागू हो जाएंगे।

8 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राम जेठमलानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

यादों के झरोखे से राम जेठमलानी- जब तक मैं जिंदा हूं, जिंदा रहेगी कश्मीर कमेटी

8 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बढ़ रहे ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले, हर महीने औसतन एक दर्जन मामले आ रहे सामने

8 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा का संगठनात्मक चुनाव 11 से, 30 सितंबर तक चलेगा बूथ स्तर का इलेक्शन

8 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने सुंदरबनी और नौशेरा सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

8 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू एयरपोर्ट
Jammu

अब अक्तूबर में बंद नहीं होगा जम्मू एयरपोर्ट, उड़ानें रहेंगी जारी, एयरफोर्स ने कही थी यह बात

8 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: डोडा-किश्तवाड़ में भूकंप के झटके, नुकसान नहीं, तीव्रता 4.8 की गई दर्ज

8 सितंबर 2019

सीमा पर जमा किये गए लोग
Jammu

भारतीय सीमा पर लोगों को जमा कर रहा पाक, रची है हमले की साजिश

8 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कट्टरपंथी युवाओं की वजह से कश्मीर के हालात सामान्य होने में हो रही देरीः भाजपा प्रवक्ता

8 सितंबर 2019

jammu central university admission 2019, last chance for admission in some department
Jammu

जम्मू केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय में कई विभागों में सीटें खाली, तीन बार हुई दाखिला प्रक्रिया, अंतिम मौका

8 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उत्तराखंड के गोविंदघाट में बादल फटने से खतरे में पड़ी जिंदगी, पुलिस ने ऐसे बचाया

उत्तराखंड के गोविंदघाट में बादल फटने से सड़क मार्ग तबाह हो गया और बदरीनाथ जा रहे यात्री बुरी तरह से फंस गए। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उन्होंने रेस्क्यू किया।

8 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:04

अमित शाह ने बताया नॉर्थ ईस्ट का महाभारत कनेक्शन कहा- मणिपुर में हुई थी अर्जुन की शादी

8 सितंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर और नरेंद्र मोदी 2:28

मोदी सरकार 2.0 के दूसरे कार्यकाल के 100 दिन पूरे, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने की इन फैसलों की तारीफ

8 सितंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर 1:12

Chandrayaan 2: अगले 12 दिन इसरो के मिशन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण, विक्रम लैंडर के मिलने से जागी उम्मीद

8 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, एक घटना ने 100 सेकेंड के अंदर पूरे देश को जगा दिया

8 सितंबर 2019

Related

बैडमिंटन
Jammu

ऑल जम्मू एंड कश्मीर स्टेट रेंकिंग, सिलेक्शन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप: कृषिका के जीता वुमन सिंगल का खिताब

8 सितंबर 2019

सीमा पर पकड़ा गया आतंकी
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने सीमा पर पकड़े दो आतंकी, पूछा- चाय कैसी लगी?

4 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

बेनकाब हुई पाक की एक और नापाक हरकत, शोर-शराबा करते हुए घुसपैठ की फिराक में भेजे छह नागरिक

7 सितंबर 2019

जेकेएसआरटीसी
Jammu

जम्मूः 47 प्रतिशत बसें ओवर एज फिर भी धड़ल्ले से भर रहीं रफ्तार, जेकेएसआरटीसी का ऐसा है हाल

8 सितंबर 2019

शहीद जवान सुरेश कुमार का सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Jammu

द्रास सेक्टर में नौशेरा का जवान शहीद, सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

8 सितंबर 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

एयरफोर्स के जवानों की हत्या के मामले में सुनवाई अगले हफ्ते से, जज के सामने पेश होगा आरोपी यासीन मलिक

7 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited