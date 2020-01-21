शहर चुनें

बारहवीं कक्षा के छात्र ने खाया जहरीला पदार्थ

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 12:13 AM IST
उधमपुर। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के बारहवीं कक्षा के एक छात्र ने सोमवार की शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया। उसे गंभीर अवस्था में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वह स्कूल के छात्रावास में रह रहा था। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। संवाद
