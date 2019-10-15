शहर चुनें

बिश्नाह में तहसील कार्यालय के बाहर से बाइक चोरी

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 01:51 AM IST
बिश्नाह। कस्बे में वाहन चोरों का गिरोह सक्रिय है, जिस कारण लोग दहशत में है। सोमवार को तहसील कार्यालय के बाहर से बाइक चोरी होने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में बाइक मालिक ने पुलिस में मामला दर्ज करवाया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को तहसील कार्यालय में शाहपुर निवासी पवन कुमार किसी काम से आया था। इस दौरान उसने बाइक (जेके 02 बी 3651) को कार्यालय के बाहर पार्क किया था। मगर जब लौटा तो वह गायब थी। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है। स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रशासन से तहसील कार्यालय सहित अन्य सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने की मांग की है।
विज्ञापन

