Jammu ›   Congress workers in Jammu express their anger by burning effigy of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

कांग्रेसियों को रास नहीं आ रहे गुलाम नबी के 'आजाद' ख्याल, मोदी की तारीफ पर भड़के

Karishma Chib न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 12:35 PM IST
गुलाम नबी आजाद का पुतला जलाते हुए कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
गुलाम नबी आजाद का पुतला जलाते हुए कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा ही उनके वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया गया हो। जम्मू में गुलाम नबी आजाद के तीन दिवसीय दौरे के बाद मंगलवार को आजाद का पुतला जलाकर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके खिलाफ रोष व्यक्त किया। कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि गुलाम नबी आजाद कांग्रेस पार्टी को तोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना था कि गुलाम नबी आजाद ने जम्मू में आकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की तारीफ की जिन्होंने जम्मू के लोगों से उनके सभी अधिकारों को वापिस ले लिया।
स्टिकी बम की नई तकनीक सुरक्षा के लिए खतरे की घंटी, मैगनेट लगाकर भेजी गई थी सांबा में आईबी पर पकड़ी 14 आईईडी


इस मौके पर प्रदर्शनकारियों का कहना था कि गुलाम नबी आजाद भाजपा सरकार के इशारे पर काम कर रहे हैं और कांग्रेस पार्टी को तोड़ने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने सोनिया गांधी से मांग की कि जल्द से जल्द गुलाम नबी आजाद को पार्टी से बाहर किया जाए। उनका कहना था कि जब आजाद को कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिए अनुभव का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए उस दौरान वह जम्मू में आकर पार्टी के लिए काम करने की जगह प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की तारीफ कर रहे हैं जो बर्दाशत नहीं किया जाएगा।



 

jammu ghulam nabi azad congress

