कांग्रेसियों को रास नहीं आ रहे गुलाम नबी के 'आजाद' ख्याल, मोदी की तारीफ पर भड़के

Congress workers raise slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad and burn his effigy in Jammu. They say, "Congress held him in high esteem but today when it's time to support it, he forged friendship with BJP. He didn't come for DDC election campaigning but now he's here, praising PM." pic.twitter.com/cqn3XhxfeP— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021
