बंदूक से नहीं बातचीत से निकलता है समस्या का समाधानः सीएम महबूबा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 06:17 PM IST
सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती - फोटो : FILE PHOTO
जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने एक बार फिर भारत पाक को बातचीत करने की वकालत की है। महबूबा ने कहा कि बंदूक किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं कर सकती है। समस्या का समाधान बातचीत से ही निकलता है।
उन्होंने कहा कि दोनो देशों की सीमा पर हालात अच्छे नहीं हैं। दोनों देशों को आपस में बातचीत करनी चाहिए और सीमा पर संघर्ष विराम होना चाहिए। महबूबा ने कहा कि भारत पाकिस्तान के बीच शांति के लिए एक मौका देना चाहिए।

गौरतलब है कि महूबबा जम्मू कश्मीर में बिगड़े हालात को सुधारने के लिए दोनों देश के बीच बातचीत की अपील कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कुछ दिनों पहले भी कहा था कि कुछ मीडिया हाउसों ने ऐसा माहौल बना दिया है कि अगर हम पाकिस्तान के साथ बातचीत करते हैं तो हमें राष्ट्र-विरोधी करार दे दिया जाता है।  

महबूबा ने कहा कि हमने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सभी युद्ध लड़े और जीते, लेकिन आज बातचीत के अलावा कोई हल नहीं है। सीएम ने कहा कि जब तक दोनों देशों के बीच बातचीत के माध्यम से कोई रास्ता नहीं निकलता है तब तक जवान शहीद होते रहेंगे।


