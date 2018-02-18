Guns cannot solve any problems, only talks can solve problems. Conditions at the border are not good, Both the countries should talk & there should be ceasefire. Peace should be given an opportunity: Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti at Kulgam earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HhwlQFQCgu— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में रविवार को नक्सलियों के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ में सेना के 2 जवान शहीद गए जबकि 6 जवान घायल हुए हैं।
18 फरवरी 2018