J&K: पाकिस्तान ने टंगधार सेक्टर में की गोलीबारी, जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाक के दो सैनिक ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 08:00 PM IST
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LOC in Karnah Tangdhar Sector
बार्डर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से सीमा पर सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया है। पाक की ओर से बुधवार शाम के करीब 6 बजे कुपवाड़ा के तंगधार सेक्टर में भारी गोलाबारी की गई। पाक की ओर से की गई इस गोलीबारी का भारतीय सेना ने भी मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना की ओर से की गई कार्रवाई में एक- दो सैनिकों के ढेर होने की भी खबर है। हालांकि इसकी अभी कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। गौरतलब है कि कल भी एलओसी पर उत्तरी कश्मीर के करनाह (टंगधार) सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान के स्नाइपर शाट से बीएसएफ का जवान शहीद हो गया।

मंगलवार शाम 4:50 बजे पाक ने फायरिंग करनी शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान संतरी पोस्ट पर तैनात बीएसएफ जवान एके मुर्मू को पाक की तरफ से आई स्नाइपर शाट पेट में लग गई। इससे वह घायल हो गए। उन्हें तुरंत उपचार के लिए एयरलिफ्ट कर सेना के श्रीनगर स्थित 92 बेस अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

यहां रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। बिहार के जमुई जिले के रहने वाले मुर्मू 2013 में बीएसएफ में शामिल हुए थे। पाकिस्तान की ओर से एलओसी पर सोमवार से ही सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है।

सोमवार को उड़ी सेक्टर में पाक की गोलाबारी में तीन नागरिक घायल हो गए थे। इसके बाद इस इलाके के लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर भेजा गया है। लोगों को एहतियात बरतने की हिदायत दी गई है। मंगलवार को पूरी एलओसी पर अतिरिक्त सतर्कता बरती गई।



 

