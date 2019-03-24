शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ के सैन्य कैंप में हुआ धमाका, एक जवान की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 05:16 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में कठुआ के जंगलोट सैन्य कैंप में रहस्यमयी तरीके से हुए धमाके में एक जवान की मौत हो गई। एक जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। 
सूत्रों की मानें तो कैंप में सिलिंडर में आग लगने से ब्लास्ट हुआ है। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि अभी धमाके की वजहों की जांच की जा रही है। 

blast in army camp indian army jawan killed
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ और नौशेरा में पाकिस्तान लगातार कर रहा है गोलाबारी, एक जवान शहीद

पाकिस्तान ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ और नौशेरा में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया है। शनिवार शाम करीब पांच बजे पाकिस्तान की ओर से पुंछ सेक्टर में शुरू की गई गोलीबारी अभी तक जारी है। वहीं नौशेरा में भी रविवार दोपहर से गोलाबारी जारी है।

24 मार्च 2019

सोपोर में मारे गए आतंकियों से बरामद हथियार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में तीन दिन से जारी ऑपरेशन खत्म, मारे गए दो आतंकी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एलओसी की सैन्य गतिविधियों पर सड़क-पानी की मार

24 मार्च 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कांग्रेस और नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रही चुनाव की तैयारी
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू-कश्मीर में कांग्रेस के प्रचार के लिए नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस ने झोंकी ताकत

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल
Jammu

इंसास राइफल से जवान ने चलाई थी 18 गोलियां, पुलिस ने 4 घंटे तक की जांच

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अनंतनाग सीट से लड़ेंगी महबूबा, पीडीपी ने दो उम्मीदवारों का किया एलान

23 मार्च 2019

यासीन मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

यासीन मलिक के संगठन जम्मू-कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट पर केंद्र सरकार ने लगाया प्रतिबंध

22 मार्च 2019

CRPF jawans clash with each other 4 killed and one injured in udhampur jammu
Jammu

सीआरपीएफ जवान ने तीन साथियों की गोली मारकर की हत्या, खुद की भी हालत गंभीर

21 मार्च 2019

shah faesal
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनावों में नहीं उतरेगी जेकेपीएम, फैसल बोले- जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रमों पर ध्यान केंद्रित

24 मार्च 2019

