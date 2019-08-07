शहर चुनें

दूसरे दिन भी बाजारों से गायब रही रौनक

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 12:39 AM IST
बिलावर। उपजिले में धारा 144 के दूसरे दिन भी जारी रहने के चलते मुख्य बाजार सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी रौनक गायब रही। इसके साथ ही जगह-जगह अर्धसैनिक बल तैनात रहे। यात्री वाहन भी दूसरने सड़कों से गायब रहे, जिस कारण लोगों खासकर नौकरी पेशा को आवागमन करने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि दूसरे दिन भी किसी ने धारा 144 के उल्लंघन नहीं किया। एडीसी जोगेंद्र सिंह राय ने बिलावर से लेकर रामकोट सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों का पुलिस बल के साथ दौरा कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया।
फाइल
Jammu

कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में घुसपैठ कर रहे छह आतंकियों को सेना ने खदेड़ा, मुठभेड़ में एक जवान घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कुपवाड़ा के माछिल सेक्टर में सेना ने पाकिस्तान की ओर से एलओसी पर घुसपैठ कर रहे छह आतंकियों को वापस खदेड़ा है। सेना के मुताबिक यह आतंकी 500 मीटर अंदर तक घुस आए थे।

6 अगस्त 2019

अजीत डोभाल, राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

कश्मीरः अधिकारियों से बोले डोभाल- ऐसी करें व्यवस्था कि लोगों को समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े

6 अगस्त 2019

बॉर्डर और एलओसी पर बढ़ा दी गई सतर्कता
Jammu

बौखलाहट में पाकिस्तान रच रहा है बड़ी साजिश, बॉर्डर और एलओसी पर बढ़ाई गई सतर्कता

6 अगस्त 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जब फारूक अब्दुल्ला रो पड़े, बोले-नजरबंदी पर बोले, दुख है कि गृह मंत्री संसद में झूठ बोल रहे

6 अगस्त 2019

कोर ग्रुप के साथ सेना की बैठक
Jammu

पाकिस्तान बढ़ा रहा लॉन्चिंग पैड पर आतंकियों की संख्या, सेना बोली- पाक हरकतों से आ जाएं बाज, वरना...

6 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री निर्मल सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व उप-मुख्यमंत्री निर्मल सिंह ने उतारा झंडा, बिल पास होते ही उठाया यह कदम

6 अगस्त 2019

कोर ग्रुप के साथ सेना की बैठक
Jammu

कश्मीर में अगर पाक कोई ना'पाक' हरकत करता है मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे: भारतीय सेना

6 अगस्त 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 पर महबूबा का ट्वीट: लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला, परिणाम भयावह होंगे

5 अगस्त 2019

Article 370
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने से कश्मीर में क्या-क्या बदलेगा?

5 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

लद्दाख की अपनी होगी खाकी, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस भी दिल्ली की तरह उप राज्यपाल को करेगी रिपोर्ट

6 अगस्त 2019

