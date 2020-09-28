शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Awantipora Police along with 50 RR and 185 CRPF have arrestedMilitant namely Faisal Ahmad Dar affiliated with  Laishker-e-Toiba  

जम्मू-कश्मीर : पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों के संयुक्त अभियान में एक आतंकी गिरफ्तार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 28 Sep 2020 06:29 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस, 50 आरआर और 185 सीआरपीएफ ने अवंतीपुरा में संयुक्त ऑपरेशन में एक आतंकी फैसल अहमद डार को गिरफ्तार किया है। फैसल अहमद पंपोर का निवासी है और यहां लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के लिए काम करता था। फैसल हाल ही में लश्कर-ए-तैयबा में शामिल हुआ था। 
awantipora police arrested militant faisal ahmad dar laishker-e-toiba

