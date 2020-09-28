जम्मू-कश्मीर : पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों के संयुक्त अभियान में एक आतंकी गिरफ्तार 

Awantipora Police along with 50 RR & 185 CRPF have arrested one recently joined terrorist affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pampore; Incriminating material recovered, case registered: Jammu and Kashmir Police— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.