Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Assembly elections may be held in Jammu Kashmir soon, Lieutenant Governor Murmu has indicated

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही हो सकते हैं विधानसभा चुनाव, उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने दिए संकेत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 12:39 PM IST
गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू - फोटो : ani
जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव हो सकते हैं। इस बात के संकेत उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने गुरुवार को दिए। उनके इस संकेत के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में सियासी घमासान तेज होने के कयास भी लगने शुरू हो गए हैं।
रियासी जिले के तलवाड़ा में पासिंग आउट परेड के दौरान उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अनुच्छेद 370 हटने व केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनने के बाद यहां चुनाव कराना बहुत जरूरी है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

