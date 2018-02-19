अपना शहर चुनें

शहीद जवान की बेटी ने कहा, मुफ्ती जी को तो सिर्फ कश्मीर नजर आता है, उनसे क्या उम्मीद

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 12:39 PM IST
Artika daughter of late Army Havaldar Roshan Lal speaks about mehbooba mufti
jammu - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू कश्मीर के राजौरी जिले के भिंबर और मंजाकोट सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की गोलाबारी में शहीद जवान हवलदार रोशनलाल की बेटी ने मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधा है। शहीद जवान की बेटी अर्तिका ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती जी को सिर्फ कश्मीर नजर आता है।
सीमा पर तैनात जवानों की उन्हें कोई फिक्र नहीं है। हम उनसे क्या उम्मीद कर सकते हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआईए के मुताबिक अर्तिका ने बताया कि उनके पिता के शहीद होने के बाद से अब तक सीएम महबूबा का कोई फोन तक नहीं आया है।
वहीं शहीद जवान के रिश्तेदार मुरारी लाल ने महबूबा सरकार पर जमकर अपना गुस्सा निकाला। सीमा पर अपने बेटे को खो चुके मुरारी ने कहा कि यहां सिर्फ सियासत हो रही है। यहां पर पत्थर मारने वालों को नौकरी और घर दिया जा रहा है।

जबकि सीमा पर देश के लिए शहीद होने वाले बच्चों के लिए सरकार के पास समय नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि पांच फरवरी को पाकिस्तान की ओर से राजौरी के भिंबर और मंजाकोट सेक्टर में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन करके ताबड़तोड़ गोलीबारी की गई थी। इस गोलाबारी में लेफ्टिनेंट समेत चार जवान शहीद हो गए। वहीं गोलाबारी में तीन जवानों समेत पांच लोग भी घायल हुए थे। सैन्य सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाक ने एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल (एटीजीएम) का इस्तेमाल किया था। जिसमें भारत के चार जवान शहीद हो गए थे।

शहीदों की पहचान 15 जेकलाई के लेफ्टिनेंट कपिल कंडू (गांव-रनिसका, तहसील-पटौदी, जिला-गुड़गांव), रायफल मैन राम अवतार (गांव-बराका, ग्वालियर), रायफलमैन शुभम सिंह (गांव-मुकुंदपुर चौधरियां, तहसील-मढ़ीन, कठुआ) और हवलदार रोशन लाल (गांव-निकोलस, तहसील-घगवाल, जिला-सांबा) के रूप में हुई है। इसके अलावा एक लांस नायक इकबाल अहमद घायल भी हुए थे। बताया जा रहा है कि शहीद व घायल सभी सेना की बारूद पोस्ट पर तैनात थे।

