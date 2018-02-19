Mufti ji ko toh sirf Kashmir nazar aata hai. Unhe Jammu nahi dikhta, unse hum kya umeed karein. Humein unka koi phone bhi nahi aaya: Artika, daughter of late Army Havaldar Roshan Lal (who lost his life in ceasefire violation in Rajouri). pic.twitter.com/2b0O9uSFgL— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018
इस गोलाबारी में लेफ्टिनेंट समेत चार जवान शहीद हो गए। वहीं गोलाबारी में तीन जवानों समेत पांच लोग भी घायल हुए थे। सैन्य सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाक ने एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल (एटीजीएम) का इस्तेमाल किया था। जिसमें भारत के चार जवान शहीद हो गए थे।
Sirf siyasat ho rahi hai yahaan.Yeh patthar maarne waalon ko naukri dete hain, ghar banaake dete hain. Lekin jo bacche shaheed hote hain, unke liye time nahi hai: Murari Lal, Relative of late Army Havaldar Roshan Lal (who lost his life in ceasefire violation in Rajouri). pic.twitter.com/s0twaYGpoH— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018
19 फरवरी 2018