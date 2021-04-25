बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An oxygen plant has been set up at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara

जम्मू-कश्मीर : बढ़ते संकट के बीच कुपवाड़ा में ऑक्सीजन संयंत्र की स्थापना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sun, 25 Apr 2021 07:19 AM IST
ऑक्सीजन संयंत्र
ऑक्सीजन संयंत्र - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश भर में व्याप्त ऑक्सीजन संकट के बीच जम्मू कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में एक ऑक्सीजन संयंत्र की स्थापना की गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक संयंत्र में कंसल्टेंट फिजीशियन डॉ. शेख इकबाल ने कहा कि इससे सभी को लाभ मिलेगा।  
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir shortage of oxygen in india
