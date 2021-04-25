जम्मू-कश्मीर : बढ़ते संकट के बीच कुपवाड़ा में ऑक्सीजन संयंत्र की स्थापना

Jammu and Kashmir: An oxygen plant has been set up at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, amid an increase in demand for oxygen.
"This facility will be beneficial for everyone," said Dr. Sheikh Iqbal, Consultant Physician. (24/4) pic.twitter.com/NsyOX2D78y— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
