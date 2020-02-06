शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः एलओसी के पास हुआ धमाका, सेना का एक पोर्टर घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 03:51 PM IST
एलओसी
एलओसी - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
जम्मू कश्मीर में एलओसी के नजदीक लैंडमाइन ब्लास्ट हुआ। इस धमाके की चपेट में आने से सेना का एक पोर्टर घायल हो गया है। घायल को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
राजोरी जिले में नौशेरा सेक्टर के झांगर इलाके में सीमा के पास आज यानी कि गुरुवार को एक लैंडमाइन ब्लास्ट हुआ। इस धमाके के दौरान सेना का पोर्टर इसकी जद में आ गया और घायल हो गया।

आनन-फानन में उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। साथ ही इस धमाके के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।
army porter loc jammu kashmir
badminton
Jammu

जेएंडके स्टेट मास्टर बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिपः सुनील और अनिल की जोड़ी ने मारी बाजी

55 प्लस आयुवर्ग के मेंस सिंगल में रमेश शर्मा और मेंस डबल्स में सुनील गोरखा और अनिल गोरखा की जोड़ी ने जीत दर्ज की। 60 प्लस आयुवर्ग के मेंस सिंगल में अनिल गोरखा जबकि मेंस डबल्स में सुनील गोरखा और अनिल गोरखा की जोड़ी विजेता बनी।

6 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

राहतः चीन से जम्मू-कश्मीर पहुंचे 21 लोग, किसी में नहीं कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण

6 फरवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कप्तान परवेज रसूल की फिरकी में फंसा त्रिपुरा, 187 रन ऑलआउट

6 फरवरी 2020

सज्जाद गनी लोन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: छह महीने बाद रिहा हुए सज्जाद लोन समेत तीन नेता, महबूबा-उमर अभी भी हिरासत में

6 फरवरी 2020

ग्रेनेड हमला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः श्रीनगर में लाल चौक के पास ग्रेनेड हमला, दो नागरिक और दो जवान घायल

2 फरवरी 2020

आईपीएस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर से आईपीएस अफसरों का डेपुटेशन लेकर जाना जारी, प्रदेश में कई अहम पद हैं खाली

5 फरवरी 2020

जवान को पुष्प अर्पित करती पत्नी।
Jammu

जवान को सैनिक सम्मान से दी अंतिम विदाई

6 फरवरी 2020

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हेलीकॉप्टर
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः सेना का हेलिकॉप्टर 'चीता' रियासी में हुआ क्रैश, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

3 फरवरी 2020

मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद, रूबिया सईद
Jammu

रूबिया सईद मामलाः टाडा कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू, 24 फरवरी को न्यायालय में पेश होगा यासीन मलिक

4 फरवरी 2020

एमएलए हॉस्टल
Jammu

कश्मीर: पीडीपी के पूर्व विधायक और एक व्यापारी नेता रिहा, महबूबा, उमर और फारूक समेत 15 बंदी बचे

4 फरवरी 2020

