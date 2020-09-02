शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An Army JCO lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri sector of Rajouri

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी जिले में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन, पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी में एक अधिकारी शहीद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 10:23 AM IST
विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना - फोटो : indian army website

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजोरी जिले में नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी में सेना के एक जूनियर कमीशंड अधिकारी (जेसीओ) शहीद हो गए। बुधवार सुबह केरी सेक्टर में नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पाकिस्तानी सेना ने संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया। इस दौरान हुई गोलीबारी में जेसीओ शहीद हो गए।
विज्ञापन

 
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ 30 दिन में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir jammu news loc news rajauri district

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: बड़ा कदम उठाने की तैयारी में संदीप सिंह, इस वजह से कर सकते हैं केस

2 सितंबर 2020

इंद्रजीत चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

Sushant Case: सीबीआई से हुआ रिया के माता-पिता का सामना, पूछे गए तीखे सवाल

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
गिरफ्तार फजरू
Delhi NCR

32 साल पहले की थी चोरी, 22 साल से था फरार, 70 की उम्र में गिरफ्तार

2 सितंबर 2020

परिवार के साथ हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

दुखी मन से हेमा मालिनी ने गणपति बप्पा को किया विदा, धर्मेंद्र और एशा रहे मौजूद

2 सितंबर 2020

श्रुति मोदी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

श्रुति मोदी ने रिया चक्रवर्ती के सिर मढ़ा दोष, बोलीं- 'वो सुशांत के मामलों में दखल देती थीं'

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
424 साल पुराना दुर्लभ ताम्रपत्र
Almora

यहां मिला 424 साल पुराना दुर्लभ ताम्रपत्र, राजा रुद्रचंद ने लिखकर दिया था जमीन दान देने का आदेश

2 सितंबर 2020

अमर की पत्नी खुशी की भी वारदात में रही भूमिका
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में एक और खुलासा, अमर की पत्नी खुशी की भी वारदात में रही भूमिका, पुलिस को किया गुमराह, जेल में रहेगी

2 सितंबर 2020

उर्मीमाला सिन्हा रॉय
Television

‘गंदी बात’ से डिजिटल डेब्यू करने वाली ये अभिनेत्री अब दिखेगी इस धार्मिक शो में, यहां पाइए पूरी डिटेल

2 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे
Bollywood

सुशांत को याद कर भावुक हुईं अंकिता, लिखा- 'तुम्हारी आवाज आज भी मेरे दिल...'

2 सितंबर 2020

नींव खुदाई में मिले चांदी व तांबे के सिक्के
Kanpur

उन्नाव: नींव खुदाई में मिला खजाना, मिट्टी के बर्तन में 158 साल पुराने चांदी व तांबे के सिक्के निकले

2 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited