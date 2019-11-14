शहर चुनें

वाहन की टक्कर से राहगीर की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 12:42 AM IST
सांबा। जिला के बाडियां क्षेत्र के हाईवे पर अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार शाम को रवि भूषण (45) निवासी बाडियां सांबा हाईवे के किनारे पर चल रहा था कि एक अज्ञात वाहन ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद वाहन चालक भाग निकला। लोगों ने पुलिस की मदद से घायल को जिला अस्पताल सांबा पहुंचाया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
