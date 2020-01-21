शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   accident

तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने राहगीर को कुचला, मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 01:48 AM IST
बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा। सिडको चौक पर सोमवार सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने राहगीर को कुचल दिया। राहगीर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। ट्रक नंबर जेके-08 ए 7537 के चालक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। हादसे में मारे गए राहगीर की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है जबकि ट्रक चालक बलबीर सिंह कठुआ का रहने वाला है।
accident
