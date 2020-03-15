शहर चुनें


जम्मू कश्मीर : जैश ए मोहम्मद का एक आतंकी गिरफ्तार, हथियार बरामद

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 04:32 PM IST
terrorist - फोटो : ANI
पुलिस ने जम्मू कश्मीर से एक आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार किया है। गिफ्तार आतंकी जैश ए मोहम्मद का बताया जा रहा है। सोपोर के बुलगाम इलाके में उसके कब्जे से हथियार भी बहामद किए गए हैं। 
