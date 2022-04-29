जम्मू-कश्मीर : रियासी के जंगलों में लगी आग, बड़ी तादाद में पेड़़ हुए स्वाहा

जम्मू कश्मीर के रियासी जिले के जंगलों में गुरुवार को आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार जंगल में लगी आग से बड़ी संख्या में पेड़ राख हुए और वन सामग्री भी नष्ट हुई।

#WATCH | A fire broke out on Thursday in the forest belt of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials. pic.twitter.com/Nl3zo5Lmlp