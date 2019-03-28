शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   राजोरी में धूमधाम से मनाया विश्व रंगमंच दिवस

राजोरी में धूमधाम से मनाया विश्व रंगमंच दिवस

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 01:38 AM IST
राजोरी। अंतरराष्ट्रीय नाट्य परिषद जम्मू-कश्मीर यूनिट और रंगमंच थियेटर ग्रुप ने वीरवार को विश्व रंगमंच दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया। अंतरराष्ट्रीय नाट्य परिषद के निदेशक और रंगमंच थियेटर ग्रुप के निदेशक विशाल पहाड़ी ने दिवस पर प्रकाश डाला। उन्होंने कहा कि विश्व रंगमंच दिवस प्रतिवर्ष 27 मार्च को मनाया जाता है, जिसकी शुरुआत 1961 में ‘इंटरनेशनल थियेटर इंस्टीट्यूट’ ने की थी। दुनिया भर में इस दिन रंगमंच से जुड़ी संस्थाएं, रंगकर्मी और थियेटर प्रेमियों की ओर से कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाते हैं।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फेंका पेट्रोल बम, कासो के दौरान भड़की हिंसा

दक्षिणी कश्मीर में कुलगाम जिले के कुगेर क्षेत्र में कासो के दौरान बुधवार को हिंसा भड़क उठी। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर पेट्रोल बम फेंका। इससे एक गोशाला में आग लग गई। हिंसक भीड़ को काबू में करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों को फायरिंग करनी पड़ी।

28 मार्च 2019

विभिन्न आयुवर्ग में खिलाड़ियों में गोल्ड, सिल्वर और कांस्य पर जमाया कब्जा
Jammu

विभिन्न आयुवर्ग में खिलाड़ियों में गोल्ड, सिल्वर और कांस्य पर जमाया कब्जा

28 मार्च 2019

राज्यपाल से मिले एओसी अजय पठानिया
Jammu

राज्यपाल से मिले एओसी अजय पठानिया

28 मार्च 2019

राज्यपाल से मिले गनेई
Jammu

राज्यपाल से मिले गनेई

28 मार्च 2019

रियासत में कल बारिश के आसार
Jammu

रियासत में कल बारिश के आसार

28 मार्च 2019

यशवंतपुर - हजरत निजामुद्दीन - यशवंपुर अब कटड़ा तक चलेगी
Jammu

यशवंतपुर - हजरत निजामुद्दीन - यशवंपुर अब कटड़ा तक चलेगी

28 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनन्दन
Jammu

पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने वाले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन छुट्टी मिलते ही पहुंचे श्रीनगर

26 मार्च 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने आतंकियों के जारी किए पोस्टर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों की खबर देने, पकड़ने पर ईनाम और सरकारी नौकरी की घोषणा

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने शोपियां में 24 साल के युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

27 मार्च 2019

कालाकोट में बीडीओं का पद एक माह से रिक्त
Jammu

कालाकोट में बीडीओं का पद एक माह से रिक्त

28 मार्च 2019

आतंकियों ने शोपियां में युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकियों ने युवक को गोली मार दी| इस हमले में युवक तनवीर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया| इससे पहले कि उसे अस्पताल तक ले जाया जाता, मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई|

27 मार्च 2019

जम्मू 0:47

JKNC नेता मोहम्मद अकबर लोन का जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में विवादास्पद बयान

25 मार्च 2019

सीजफायर 0:53

पाकिस्तान नहीं आ रहा बाज, जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ और नौशेरा में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन

24 मार्च 2019

होली 0:36

सीमा पर कुछ ऐसा रहा होली का जश्न

21 मार्च 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:00

पाक की नापाक हरकत, सीजफायर का किया उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

21 मार्च 2019

पीर पंजाल टी-20 ओपन प्रीमियर लीग का आगाज
Jammu

पीर पंजाल टी-20 ओपन प्रीमियर लीग का आगाज

28 मार्च 2019

मकान में लगी आग, सामान जला
Jammu

मकान में लगी आग, सामान जला

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सोपोर में पुलिस ने 15 पत्थरबाजों को किया गिरफ्तार

26 मार्च 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

एयर स्ट्राइक पर फारूक ने उठाए सवाल, कहा-जहाजों को हवा में उड़ाने के बाद पाक पर हमले का ढिंढोरा पीटा

27 मार्च 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

पीएम मोदी ने 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में बदल दी थी जम्मू-कश्मीर की सियासी दिशा, आज दोहराएंगे इतिहास

28 मार्च 2019

रसिख सलाम
Jammu

पत्थर नहीं गेंद उठाना चाहते हैं कश्मीर के युवा, रसिक सलाम बने कश्मीर घाटी के युवाओं के रोल मॉडल

28 मार्च 2019

