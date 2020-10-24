जम्मू-कश्मीर: उधमपुर में बनाए गए 34 आधार नामांकन केंद्र, लोगों को मिलेगी राहत

J&K: State Education Dept in collaboration with District Administration has set up 34 Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in several areas of Udhampur.— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020
“It'll help people in remote areas to obtain Aadhaar cards easily, even in the present time of pandemic,” says Supervisor,Aadhaar Centre pic.twitter.com/OuW3Z8mfk8
