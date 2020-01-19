शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   25 smart schools are ready to offer students and parents, new year gift for Srinagar

श्रीनगरः नए साल का देर से दिया जा रहा उपहार, 25 स्मार्ट स्कूल तैयार- शाहिद चौधरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 12:12 PM IST
स्मार्ट स्कूल
स्मार्ट स्कूल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
श्रीनगर के जिला उपायुक्त शाहिद चौधरी ने यहां के लोगों को नए साल की सौगात दी। अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि महीनों की कड़ी मेहनत के बाद हमारे 25 स्मार्ट स्कूल तैयार हो चुके हैं। यह नए साल पर श्रीनगर के छात्रों और अभिभावकों को देर से दिया जा रहा उपहार है। साथ ही उन्होंने इसे और बेहतर बनाने की अपील भी की।
srinagar smart schools smart school in srinagar
