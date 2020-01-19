श्रीनगरः नए साल का देर से दिया जा रहा उपहार, 25 स्मार्ट स्कूल तैयार- शाहिद चौधरी

Belated though, here is the new year gift for Srinagar. After months of hard work, our 25 smart schools are ready to offer students and parents the best. Let’s make it great 👍 #SmartCity pic.twitter.com/AEvg3Pjy3d— Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) January 19, 2020
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व पीडीपी नेता अल्ताफ बुखारी ने शनिवार को कहा, अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद से अब तक जम्मू कश्मीर में एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं मारा गया है। इसका श्रेय केंद्र सरकार और घाटी के लोगों को जाता है।
18 जनवरी 2020