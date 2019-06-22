शहर चुनें

तेंदुए ने बच्ची को बनाया निवाला

तेंदुए ने बच्ची को बनाया निवाला

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 02:24 AM IST
रियासी। माहौर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में तेंदुए का आतंक थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। वीरवार देर शाम को भी तेंदुए ने दस वर्षीय बच्ची को अपना शिकार बनाया। बताया जाता है कि रुखसाना बानो नीरम पुल के पास बने अपने ढोक के बाहर खड़ी थी। इस दौरान अंधेरा होने के कारण रुखसाना पर तेंदुए ने हमला कर दिया। उसके चिल्लाने पर परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी आसपास के लोगों को दी जब तक वह पहुंचते तब तक उसने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके काफी देर के बाद बच्ची का शव बरामद हो पाया। गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पहले भी तेंदुए ने लगभग छह वर्षीय मासूम को अपना शिकार बनाते हुए उसे मौत के धाट उतार दिया था। तेंदुए के लगातार हमलों से परेशान ग्रामीण शुक्रवार को बैक टू विलेज प्रोग्राम के तहत माहौर में पहुंची डीएम इंदू कंवल चिब के साथ मिले। उन्होंने डीसी को ज्ञापन देकर तेंदुए के हमले के बारे में जानकारी दी।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकियों की नहीं, अब जम्मू-कश्मीर में ड्रग्स की घुसपैठ करा रहा पाकिस्तान

पाकिस्तान एलओसी हो या फिर इंटरनेशनल बार्डर। दोनों ही जगहों पर आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में नाकाम हो रहा है। अपनी इस नाकामी को देखते हुए अब पाकिस्तान ने भारत में ड्रग्स की घुसपैठ करानी शुरू कर दी है। 

22 जून 2019

सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

पीर पंजाल में दोबारा आतंकवाद जीवित करने की कोशिश, ठोस कदम उठाने होंगे: सेनाध्यक्ष

22 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस योग में रंगी नजर आई देविकानगरी
Jammu

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस योग में रंगी नजर आई देविकानगरी

22 जून 2019

उतरी कमान, बीएसएफ व सीआरपीएफ ने मनाया योग दिवस
Jammu

उतरी कमान, बीएसएफ व सीआरपीएफ ने मनाया योग दिवस

22 जून 2019

जयघोष लगाते हुए उधमपुर पहुंच रहे लंगर लगाने वाले सेवादार
Jammu

जयघोष लगाते हुए उधमपुर पहुंच रहे लंगर लगाने वाले सेवादार

22 जून 2019

सैयद अली शाह गिलानी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

कश्मीर विश्वविद्यालय में आयोजित सेमिनार में जाने से सैयद अली शाह गिलानी को रोका

22 जून 2019

किश्तवाड़ में आतंकियों के छिपे होने के शक में सुरक्षाबलों ने की फायरिंग
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ में आतंकियों के छिपे होने के शक में सुरक्षाबलों ने की फायरिंग

22 जून 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का बोर्ड
Jammu

जम्मू ट्रैफिक पुलिस का साइन बोर्ड बना हास्यास्पद, लिखा-'डू नॉट यूज मोबाइल व्हाइल ड्रिंकिंग'

21 जून 2019

धीमी गति से चल रहे सड़क निर्माण पर जताई नाराजगी
Jammu

धीमी गति से चल रहे सड़क निर्माण पर जताई नाराजगी

22 जून 2019

झुलसी महिला ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा
Jammu

झुलसी महिला ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा

22 जून 2019

अगवा लश्कर आतंकी की बहन-बहनाई को आतंकियों ने छोड़ा
Jammu

अगवा लश्कर आतंकी की बहन-बहनाई को आतंकियों ने छोड़ा

22 जून 2019

लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के सैनिकों ने किया योग
Jammu

लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के सैनिकों ने किया योग

22 जून 2019

Central Government preparation of extension of 8 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
India News

परिसीमन कर जम्मू-कश्मीर, लदृाख में 8 विधानसभा सीटें बढ़ाने की तैयारी में केंद्र सरकार

21 जून 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए सुरक्षित माहौल हो सुनिश्चित: राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

22 जून 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

नशे के बढ़ते चलन पर बोले मीरवाइज, अपने बच्चों पर ध्यान दें अभिभावक, वरना पंजाब बन जाएगा कश्मीर

22 जून 2019

नाका तोड़कर भागे बाइक सवार तो हवाई फायरिंग
Jammu

नाका तोड़कर भागे बाइक सवार तो हवाई फायरिंग

22 जून 2019

