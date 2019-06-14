शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   लोगों को बचाने वाले पुलिसकर्मी सम्मानित

लोगों को बचाने वाले पुलिसकर्मी सम्मानित

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 01:48 AM IST
उधमपुर। चिनैनी में तवी नदी के जल प्रवाह में फंसे तीन लोगों को बचाने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को डिप्टी कमिश्नर डा.पीयूष सिंगला ने वीरवार को आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान सम्मनित किया। इसका आयोजन जिला रेड क्रास सोसाइटी की ओर से किया गया था। इसमें डिप्टी कमिश्नर सिंगला ने पुलिस के बहादुर जवानों को उनके समर्पित सेवा भाव और उच्चतम प्रयासों के लिए सम्मानित किया। तीनों कर्मियों ने सूचना मिलने के तुरंत बाद पुलिस दल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच कर बचाव अभियान चलाया। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने हेड कांस्टेबल असदुल्लाह मलिक, कांस्टेबल मुजफ्फर अली, विशेष पुलिस अधिकारी (एसपीओ), शक्ति सिंह और जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के एसपीओ दर्शन सिंह को तीन हजार रुपये का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया। इस मौके पर डीसी ने एसएसपी राजीव पांडेय की भी सराहना की।

