जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी जिले की इन दो पंचायतों में सौ फीसदी टीकाकरण

J&K | 100% vaccination completed for all above 18 in 2 panchayats of Kotranka in Rajouri by ASHA workers incl a pregnant worker
I'm 4 mths pregnant but worked,keeping myself& my unborn child at risk. We crossed hills, lakes&I'm happy with the work done: Naseem Akhter,ASHA worker pic.twitter.com/r7d7DCSXSC— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.