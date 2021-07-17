बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   100 percent vaccination completed for all above 18 in 2 panchayats of Kotranka in Rajouri

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी जिले की इन दो पंचायतों में सौ फीसदी टीकाकरण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sat, 17 Jul 2021 01:26 PM IST

सार

राजोरी जिले के कोटरांका क्षेत्र की दो पंचायतों में सौ फीसदी टीकाकरण हो गया है।
विज्ञापन
टीकाकरण अभियान
टीकाकरण अभियान - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में राजोरी जिले के कोटरांका क्षेत्र की दो पंचायतों में 18 से ऊपर आयु वर्ग के सभी लोगों का टीकाकरण हो चुका है। आशा कार्यकर्ता, नसीम अख्तर ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि मैं चार महीने की गर्भवती हूं, लेकिन मैंने खुद को और अपने बच्चे को जोखिम में रखते हुए काम किया। हमने पहाड़ियों, झीलों को पार किया। मैं किए गए काम से बहुत खुश हूं।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir vaccination panchayat rajouri
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

Coronavirus LIVE: मिजोरम के आइजोल में लॉकडाउन, सात दिन तक लागू रहेंगी सख्त पाबंदियां

17 जुलाई 2021

प्रियंका गांधी पहुंचीं लखीमपुर
Lucknow

प्रियंका का यूपी दौरा: सपा की पीड़ित महिला उम्मीदवार से मिलीं कांग्रेस नेता, गले लगाकर दिलाया न्याय का भरोसा

17 जुलाई 2021

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri Result Live 2021: इन विभागों में बंपर नौकरियां, जानें कैसे और कब तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

17 जुलाई 2021

Okinawa i-Praise electric scooters
Auto News

Okinawa इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर्स हुए सस्ते: कंपनी ने 38 हजार रुपये तक घटाई कीमत, फुल चार्ज में चलता है 180 किमी तक

17 जुलाई 2021

दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी से मिले शरद पवार
India News

सियासत: दिल्ली में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से मिले शरद पवार, एक बार फिर शुरू हो गया अटकलों का दौर

17 जुलाई 2021

अमेरिका में नया वायरस
World

नया खतरा: कोरोना संक्रमित के शरीर में निकले बड़े-बड़े फोड़े, संपर्क में आए लोगों की शुरू हुई जांच

17 जुलाई 2021

भारती सिंह
Bollywood

दर्द: भारती सिंह बोलीं- गलत तरीके से छूते थे लोग, करियर की शुरुआत में नहीं थी विरोध करने की हिम्मत

17 जुलाई 2021

US Navy hands over MH-60R helicopters to India
World

ताकत में इजाफा: अमेरिकी नौसेना ने भारत को सौंपे दो एमएच-60आर हेलिकॉप्टर, जानें खासियत

17 जुलाई 2021

पेट्रोल की कीमत आज
Bazar

महंगाई: मध्यप्रदेश में 112 रुपये के भी पार पेट्रोल का दाम, देश में यहां सबसे महंगा, जानें अपने राज्य में कीमत

17 जुलाई 2021

अशरफ गनी
India News

ताशकंद सम्मेलन: इमरान पर बरसे अशरफ गनी, कहा- पाकिस्तान से दाखिल हुए 10 हजार जिहादी लड़ाके

17 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited