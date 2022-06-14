Encounter in Srinagar: श्रीनगर में पुलिस ने लश्कर के दो आतंकियों को किया ढेर, एक पुलिसकर्मी घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर में पुलिस ने दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। आईजीपी कश्मीर विजय कुमार ने बताया कि श्रीनगर के बेमिना इलाके में पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान लश्कर के दो आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया है। इस मुठभेड़ में एक पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुआ है।
J&K | Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injuries: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/dwH7xPZIcC — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#UPDATE | As per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.