Encounter in Srinagar: श्रीनगर में पुलिस ने लश्कर के दो आतंकियों को किया ढेर, एक पुलिसकर्मी घायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर में पुलिस ने दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। आईजीपी कश्मीर विजय कुमार ने बताया कि श्रीनगर के बेमिना इलाके में पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान लश्कर के दो आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया है। इस मुठभेड़ में एक पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुआ है।

J&K | Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injuries: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

#UPDATE | As per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar