निहत्थों पर हमला: पुलवामा में बिहार के दो श्रमिकों को दहशतगर्दों ने मारी गोली, सुरक्षा बल ने चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन

घाटी में एक फिर आतंकियों ने कायराना हरकत को अंजाम दिया है। शनिवार को दहशतगर्दों ने बिहार के दो मजदूरों को गोली मारी। पुलिस ने बताया कि घटना पुलवामा के खरपोरा रत्नीपोरा की है। फिलहाल दोनों मजदूरों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां डॉक्टरों ने दोनों की हालत स्थिर बताई है।
Terrorists fired upon & injured 2 labourers of Bihar at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable: Jammu and Kashmir Police— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022
