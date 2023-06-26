Jammu-Kashmir NIA Raid: कश्मीर घाटी में छह जगहों पर एनआईए की छापेमारी, आतंकी से जुड़े मामलों में कार्रवाई

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने सोमवार को घाटी में करीब आधा दर्जन जगहों पर छापा मारा है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, आतंकी गतिविधि से संबंधित एक मामले में जांच के सिलसिले में ये छापेमारी की गई है। आज सुबह एजेंसी की टीमें सुरक्षाबलों के साथ बांदीपोरा, कुलगाम, पुलवामा और शोपियां पहुंची। प्रदेश के इन चार जिलों में छह जगहों पर जांच की जा रही है।
VIDEO | The NIA is conducting searches in more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts as part of an investigation in a terror-related case. The searches are being carried out in the Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Valley. pic.twitter.com/XEfZVdNMm2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023
