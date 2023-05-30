Jammu and Kashmir: जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर खाई में गिरी बस, सात लोगों की मौत, 15 से ज्यादा घायल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
जम्मू-श्रीनगर नेशनल हाईवे पर झज्जर कोटली के पास बड़ा सड़क हादसा हुआ है। यहां एक बस खाई में गिर गई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसे में सात लोगों की मौत की खबर है और 15 से ज्यादा लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। बचाव अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
#WATCH | J&K | A bus from Amritsar to Katra fell into a gorge in Jammu. As per Jammu DC, 7 peopled died and 4 critically injured; 12 others also sustained injuries.
Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/iSse58ovos — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called & the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway. We are… pic.twitter.com/0H5FiJ2eQe— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
