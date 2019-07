कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने 'बैट' मामले पर बेटे और अधिकारी को बताया कच्चा खिलाड़ी

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP on his son & BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya: It is very unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both the sides. Kachhe khiladi hain - Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn't a big issue but it was made huge. pic.twitter.com/y9dPvcUvG3

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP on his son & BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya: I was once a Councillor, Mayor & Minister of the dept, we don't demolish any residential building during rains. I don't know if an order for the same was issued by the govt, if it wasn't,it's a fault on their part pic.twitter.com/M81tI7X6Em