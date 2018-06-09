शहर चुनें

मांगो को लेकर कामगारों ने किया प्रदर्शन

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 08:44 PM IST
कामगारों ने उद्योग प्रबंधन के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा
गगरेट में मांगों को लेकर हाथों में तख्तियां लेकर किया रोष प्रदर्शन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गगरेट (ऊना)। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के एक उद्योग में कार्यरत कामगारों ने मांगें पूरी न होने पर प्रबंधन के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। कामगारों ने गगरेट बाजार से लेकर उद्योग परिसर तक रोष प्रदर्शन किया। कामगारों ने हाथों में तख्तियां उठाकर मांगें पूरी करने को आवाज बुलंद की। कामगारों की मानें तो कि वे उद्योग में पिछले नौ वर्ष से काम कर रहे हैं। उद्योग में उनका शोषण किया जा रहा है। बढ़ती महंगाई में परिवार का पालन-पोषण करना मुश्किल हो गया है। कंपनी प्रबंधन की तरफ से नाममात्र ही उनका मानदेय बढ़ाया गया है।
इस मामले को कई बार कंपनी प्रबंधन के समक्ष उठाया गया, लेकिन आज दिन तक महज आश्वासन ही मिले हैं। जब कामगारों ने इसके खिलाफ आवाज उठाई तो उनका तबादला बंगलूरू कर दिया गया। इसका कामगारों ने विरोध किया। कामगारों मनोज कुमार सहित अन्यों ने कहा कि कंपनी प्रबंधन की मनमर्जी को सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। अगर कंपनी ने शीघ्र उनकी मांगों को पूरा न किया तो उग्र आंदोलन शुरू किया जाएगा। इसकी जिम्मेवारी कंपनी प्रबंधन की होगी।
