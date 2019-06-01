शहर चुनें

Una ›   बापू की विरासत पर होगी फोटोग्राफी प्रतियोगिता

बापू की विरासत पर होगी फोटोग्राफी प्रतियोगिता

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 10:51 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
ऊना। डाक विभाग स्वतंत्रता दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर फोटोग्राफी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसका विषय आधुनिक भारत में महात्मा गांधी की विरासत है।

डाक निरीक्षक ऊना बलवीर चंद ने बताया कि फोटोग्राफी प्रतियोगिता के तहत पुरस्कृत प्रविष्टियों का प्रयोग डाक टिकट एवं अन्य फिलैैटली सामग्री को डिजाइन तैयार करने के लिए किया जाएगा। इच्छुक प्रतिभागी सीडी में सॉफ्ट प्रति सहित अपनी प्रविष्टी सहायक महानिदेशक (फिलैटली) कमरा सं-108, डाक भवन, संसद मार्ग, नई दिल्ली को-110001 को भेजना सुनिश्चित करें। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए प्रविष्टियां 30 जून 2019 तक आमंत्रित की जा रही हैं। इसका परिणाम 15 अगस्त को घोषित किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि पुरस्कृत प्रतिभागी को प्रथम पुरस्कार 50,000 रुपये, द्वितीय पुरस्कार 25,000 रुपये और तृतीय पुरस्कार 10,000 रुपये जबकि 5 प्रतिभागियों को प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार 5,000 रुपये दिए जाएंगे।

