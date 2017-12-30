Download App
परवाणू में कमरे में घुर कर दो युवकों से की पिटाई

Shimla Bureau

Shimla Bureau

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 10:11 PM IST
परवाणू (सोलन)। औद्योगिक शहर परवाणू के साथ लगते ग्रामीण क्षेत्र टकसाल में कुछ लोगों ने कमरे में घुस कर दो युवकों को पीट डाला। इस वारदात को लेकर पुलिस थाना परवाणू में मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार शुक्रवार देर शाम को यूपी निवासी यान अनसारी (22) कामली से अपने काम से वापस किराए के कमरे में लौट रहा था। काली मिट्टी के पास 3-4 व्यक्ति आग जला कर बैठे थे। इनमें से एक व्यक्ति ने उसका रास्ता रोका और पूछा कहां जा रहा है। इसके बाद उसने उसे दो-तीन थप्पड़ मार दिए। यहां से वह कमरे में लौट आया। कमरे आकर उसने यह बात अपने साथी रमेश वर्मा को बताई। दोनों फिर मौके पर गए तथा वहां समझौता कर लौट आए। लेकिन 20 मिनट बाद कमरे में कुछ लोग आए और दोनों की पिटाई कर दी। डीएसपी भीष्म ठाकुर ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
आज का मुद्दा

भारत की बड़ी जीत, हाफिज की रैली में मौजूद राजदूत को फलस्तीन ने वापस बुलाया

Ambassador of Palestine recall for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan

