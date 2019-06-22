शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Solan ›   ओच्छघाट स्कूल की मुस्कान और हिमानी ने योग में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

ओच्छघाट स्कूल की मुस्कान और हिमानी ने योग में जीता गोल्ड मेडल

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:37 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
सोलन। राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक अनुसंधान और प्रशिक्षण परिषद नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय योग ओलंपियाड 2019 में रावमाद्बद्म ओच्छघाट की दो छात्राओं ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त कर गोल्ड मेडल प्राप्त किया। मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय की मुख्य सचिव रीना राय ने विद्यालय की कक्षा आठवीं की छात्राओं मुस्कान तथा हिमानी को गोल्ड मेडल और ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया।

विद्यालय की शारीरिक शिक्षिका नर्वदा सूद प्रतियोगिता में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर हिमाचल टीम की कोच रहीं। इनकी अगुवाई में प्रदेश की टीम को देशभर में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त हुआ। इससे पहले 2016 में शारीरिक शिक्षिका नर्वदा सूद की अगुवाई में ओच्छघाट विद्यालय को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर दो गोल्ड और एक कांस्य पदक प्राप्त हुए हैं। स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य शिव प्रभाकर ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों और शिक्षिका के निरंतर प्रयासों की बदौलत पूरे प्रदेश भर में विद्यालय का नाम रोशन हुआ है।

