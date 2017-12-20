Download App
आपका शहर Close

परवाणू के दो बच्चों पर बनेगी डाक्यूमेंट्री

Shimla Bureau

Shimla Bureau

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:20 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
परवाणू (सोलन)।
परवाणू के दो बच्चों पर डीडी पंजाबी डाक्यूमेंट्री बनाएगा। इसके लिए टीम परवाणू पहुंच चुकी है। दोनों बच्चे डीडी पंजाबी के टैलेंट शो किस में कितना है दम के फाइनलिस्ट हैं। अक्तूबर में दोनों बच्चों अनमोल रोधियाल और साक्षी कोछड़ ने अपनी कला का बेहतर नमूना पेश करते हुए सेमीफाइनल जीता है।

डाक्यूमेंट्री को फिनाले में दिखाया जाएगा जिसका भी शीघ्र ही आयोजन किया जाएगा। दोनों बच्चे डीएवी परवाणू के छात्र हैं। अनमोल तीसरी और साक्षी आठवीं की छात्रा हैं। अनमोल ने जहां अपनी आवाज का जादू बिखेरा वहीं साक्षी ने डांस कर सबको मंत्रमुग्ध कर सेमीफाइनल पर कब्जा किया।

जल्द ही डीडी पंजाबी द्वारा प्री फिनाले करवाया जाएगा। इसमें परफोर्म करने के बाद उन्हें फाइनल में मौका मिलेगा। साधारण परिवार से होने के बावजूद बच्चों ने अपनी मेहनत और लगन से छोटी उम्र में ही ख्याति प्राप्त कर परवाणू का नाम रोशन किया है। डीएवी स्कूल परवाणू के अध्यापकों ने बच्चों के परिवार को बधाई दी।
....
बचपन से था गाने का शौक
अनमोल को बचपन से ही गाने का शौक था और वह स्कूल और घर में छोटे बड़े फंक्शन में गाने की जिद्द करता था। बेटे की लगन को देख परिवार ने संगीत की शिक्षा दिलाई। गाने के हुनर को देखते हुए डीडी पंजाबी के एक टैलेंट शो किस में कितना है दम में ऑडिशन दिया जिसमें उसे चुन लिया गया।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

डूबते करियर को बचाने के लिए अभिषेक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, ऐश के एक्‍स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से जुड़ा है कनेक्‍शन

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
abhishek bachchan deal with salman khan ex manager reshma shetty

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन को Out करवाने के बाद टॉप 3 लिस्ट से बाहर हुए विकास, प्रियांक न्यू एंट्री

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vikas gupta out from top 3 contestant in the latest ranking

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंचीं विराट की दुल्हन, हनीमून के बाद और निखर गईं अनुष्का, गवाह हैं ये तस्वीरें

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached delhi for their reception party

Bigg Boss 11: विकास ने रची थी हितेन को Out करने की साजिश, हिना ने शिल्पा के सामने खोला गेम प्लान

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
hina khan revealed the game plan of vikas gupta about Hiten Tejwani eviction

पति के साथ मैटरनिटी हॉस्पिटल पहुंची बिपाशा बसु, कैमरे को देखकर हुईं हैरान-परेशान

  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bipasha Basu and karan singh grover spotted outside a suburban hospital

जबर ख़बर

जीत तो गई भाजपा लेकिन अब मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर दोनों राज्यों में फंसा पेंच
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Read

यूपी में 33 से ज्यादा आईएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले, कई जिलों में डीएम बदले गए

UP IAS Transfers - Mathura DM transfer, Jaunpur IAS Transfer, bareilly IAS transfer
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

धूमल को सीएम बनाने के पक्ष में कर्मचारी, कहा- घोषणा पूरी करे पार्टी हाईकमान

himachal employees federation in favour of prem kumar dhumal
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मायावती ने किया यूपीकोका का विरोध, दिया अलीगढ़ के बसपा पार्षद का उदाहरण

mayawati opposed upcoca given the example of Councilor
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जानें आपके जिले से कौन-कौन से अधिकारियों का हुआ ट्रांसफर

uttar pradesh government transfer many ias officers
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सरकारी स्कूलों में शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा की डेट जारी, देखें यहां

Teacher recruitment exam will be conducted in first week of February
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पूर्व मंत्री बाली टेंशन में, कहा- कार्यकर्ताओं पर हो रहे हमले, तोड़ दी टांग

gs bali press conference in kangra
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!